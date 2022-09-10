Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

Saturday, Sept. 10
Cross Country
Mattoon, Charleston at Peoria First to Finish Invite (Detweiller), 11 a.m.
Golf
Charleston at Mattoon Craig Dixon Invite (Mattoon Country Club and Meadowview), 8 a.m. (boys)
Mattoon at Normal Community Invite, 8:30 a.m. (girls)
Girls Tennis
Charleston at Mattoon Invite, 8 a.m.
Volleyball
Charleston at Shelbyville Invite, 8:30 a.m.
College
EIU Women’s Tennis at SIUE Hidden Dual
EIU Volleyball at Eastern Kentucky Tournament: vs. Eastern Kentucky, 12:30 p.m.
EIU Football vs. Chattanooga, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 11
College
EIU at Central Michigan, noon
Monday, Sept. 12
Golf
Sullivan, Pana, Effingham at Charleston, 4 p.m. (girls)
Olney Richland County at Charleston (Charleston County Club), 4:15 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Olney Richland County at Charleston, 4:15 p.m.
College
Lake Land vs. Kaskaskia, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Boys Soccer
Mattoon at Mahomet-Seymour, 6:30 p.m.
Taylorville at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
Mahomet-Seymour at Mattoon (Meadowview), 4 p.m. (girls)
Girls Tennis
Charleston at Robinson, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Mount Zion at Mattoon, 7 p.m.
Newton at Charleston, 6 p.m.
College
EIU Men’s Soccer at Dayton, 6 p.m.
PHOTOS: Mattoon preseason football practice
Mattoon football practice 9 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 10 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 11 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 12 081022.JPG
Watch now: Mattoon football prepares for their season on their new turf field
Mattoon football practice 13 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 14 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 15 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 16 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 17 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 18 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 19 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 20 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 21 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 22 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 23 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 24 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 25 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 1 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 2 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 3 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 4 081022.JPG
Watch now: Mattoon players go through drills during football practice
Mattoon football practice 5 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 6 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 7 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 8 081022.JPG
IMG_6985_Snapseed.jpg TJ Owens
IMG_6955_Snapseed.jpg TJ Owens
IMG_6882_Snapseed.jpg TJ Owens
IMG_6870_Snapseed.jpg Mattoon defense
IMG_6861_Snapseed.jpg Jarad Kimbro
IMG_6854_Snapseed.jpg Chase Woodard
IMG_6827_Snapseed.jpg Jarad Kimbro
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!