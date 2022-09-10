 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

agate

Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

  • 0
Mattoon football practice 14 081022.JPG

Mattoon football practice

 CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH

Saturday, Sept. 10

Cross Country

Mattoon, Charleston at Peoria First to Finish Invite (Detweiller), 11 a.m.

Golf

Charleston at Mattoon Craig Dixon Invite (Mattoon Country Club and Meadowview), 8 a.m. (boys)

Mattoon at Normal Community Invite, 8:30 a.m. (girls)

Girls Tennis

Charleston at Mattoon Invite, 8 a.m.

Volleyball

Charleston at Shelbyville Invite, 8:30 a.m.

College

EIU Women’s Tennis at SIUE Hidden Dual

EIU Volleyball at Eastern Kentucky Tournament: vs. Eastern Kentucky, 12:30 p.m.

EIU Football vs. Chattanooga, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 11

College

EIU at Central Michigan, noon

Monday, Sept. 12

Golf

Sullivan, Pana, Effingham at Charleston, 4 p.m. (girls)

Olney Richland County at Charleston (Charleston County Club), 4:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Olney Richland County at Charleston, 4:15 p.m.

College

Lake Land vs. Kaskaskia, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Boys Soccer

Mattoon at Mahomet-Seymour, 6:30 p.m.

Taylorville at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

Mahomet-Seymour at Mattoon (Meadowview), 4 p.m. (girls)

Girls Tennis

Flora at Mattoon, 4 p.m.

Charleston at Robinson, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Mount Zion at Mattoon, 7 p.m.

Newton at Charleston, 6 p.m.

College

EIU Men’s Soccer at Dayton, 6 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News