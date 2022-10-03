 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

  • 0

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Boys Soccer

Mahomet-Seymour at Mattoon, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Taylorville, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Lincoln at Mattoon, 7 p.m.

Taylorville at Charleston, 7 p.m.

College

EIU Men’s Golf at Cleveland State Tom Tonitimonia Invite

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Girls Tennis

Charleston at Mattoon, 4 p.m.

College

Lake Land Volleyball vs. Southeastern Illinois, 6:30 p.m.

EIU Men’s Soccer at Lindenwood, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Cross Country

Charleston, Mattoon, Champaign Central at MacArthur/Eisenhower (South Shores), 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Taylorville at Mattoon, 5 p.m.

Effingham at Charleston, 6 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Charleston at Effingham St. Anthony

Volleyball

Mattoon at Mount Zion, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

Football

Mattoon at Charleston (at EIU), 7 p.m.

College

Lake Land Volleyball vs. Illinois Central, 5 p.m.

EIU Men’s Tennis at Illinois State Redbird Invite

EIU Volleyball at Southeast Missouri, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Cross Country

Mattoon at Cumberland Invite (Lake Land), 9 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Mattoon at Mount Zion, 11:30 a.m.

College

EIU Men’s Tennis at Illinois State Redbird Invite

EIU Men’s Soccer vs. Western Illinois, 11 a.m.

EIU Football vs. Northwestern State, 2 p.m.

EIU Volleyball at Southeast Missouri, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9

College

EIU Women’s Soccer vs. UT Martin, 1 p.m.

EIU Men’s Tennis at Illinois State Redbird Invite

Monday, Oct. 10

College

EIU Women’s Golf at Southern Illinois Fall Invite

Lake Land Volleyball at Rend Lake, 6:30 p.m.

