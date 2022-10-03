Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 4
Boys Soccer
Mahomet-Seymour at Mattoon, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Taylorville, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Lincoln at Mattoon, 7 p.m.
Taylorville at Charleston, 7 p.m.
College
EIU Men’s Golf at Cleveland State Tom Tonitimonia Invite
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Girls Tennis
Charleston at Mattoon, 4 p.m.
College
Lake Land Volleyball vs. Southeastern Illinois, 6:30 p.m.
EIU Men’s Soccer at Lindenwood, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Cross Country
Charleston, Mattoon, Champaign Central at MacArthur/Eisenhower (South Shores), 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Taylorville at Mattoon, 5 p.m.
Effingham at Charleston, 6 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Charleston at Effingham St. Anthony
Volleyball
Mattoon at Mount Zion, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
Football
Mattoon at Charleston (at EIU), 7 p.m.
College
Lake Land Volleyball vs. Illinois Central, 5 p.m.
EIU Men’s Tennis at Illinois State Redbird Invite
EIU Volleyball at Southeast Missouri, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Cross Country
Mattoon at Cumberland Invite (Lake Land), 9 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Mattoon at Mount Zion, 11:30 a.m.
College
EIU Men’s Tennis at Illinois State Redbird Invite
EIU Men’s Soccer vs. Western Illinois, 11 a.m.
EIU Football vs. Northwestern State, 2 p.m.
EIU Volleyball at Southeast Missouri, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 9
College
EIU Women’s Soccer vs. UT Martin, 1 p.m.
EIU Men’s Tennis at Illinois State Redbird Invite
Monday, Oct. 10
College
EIU Women’s Golf at Southern Illinois Fall Invite
Lake Land Volleyball at Rend Lake, 6:30 p.m.