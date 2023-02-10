Saturday, Feb. 11
Boys Basketball
Mattoon at Teutopolis Shootout
College
EIU Women’s Basketball at SIUE, 1 p.m.
EIU Men’s Basketball at SIUE, 3:30 p.m.
Lake Land Men’s Basketball vs. Vincennes, 3 p.m.
Lake Land Women’s Basketball vs. John Wood, 1 p.m.
Lake Land Softball at Cleveland State (DH), 11 a.m.
Monday, Feb. 13
Girls Basketball
Charleston vs. Effingham, 6 p.m.
Mattoon vs. Olney, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Boys Basketball
Teutopolis at Mattoon, 7:30 p.m.
Charleston at Paris, 7:30 p.m.
Photos: Charleston 73, Effingham 58
Photos: Mattoon 63, Taylorville 57
