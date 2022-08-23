Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

Thursday, Aug. 25
Cross Country
Mattoon at Charleston (EIU Panther Trails), 4:30 p.m. (girls)
Golf
Charleston, Mount Zion at Teutopolis (girls)
Charleston, MacArthur/Eisenhower at Mount Zion, 4 p.m. (boys)
Boys Soccer
Mattoon at Charleston Red & Gold Tournament
Girls Tennis
Mount Zion at Charleston, 4:15 p.m.
Volleyball
Mattoon at Tolono Unity, 7 p.m.
College
EIU Women’s Soccer at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
EIU Men’s Soccer at Green Bay, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 26
Football
Troy Triad at Mattoon, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Herscher, 7 p.m.
Golf
Mattoon at Champaign Central Invite (U of I Blue), 1 p.m. (boys)
Mattoon, Charleston at Champaign Centennial Shootout (Brookhill), 1 p.m. (girls)
Girls Tennis
Mattoon at Troy Triad Invite, 3:30 p.m.
College
EIU Volleyball at Butler Top Dawg Tournament: vs. Butler, 11 a.m.; vs. Akron, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Boys Soccer
Mattoon at Charleston Red & Gold Tournament
Girls Tennis
Mattoon at Troy Triad Invite, 9 a.m.
Charleston at St. Anthony Invite, 9 a.m.
College
EIU Volleyball at Butler Top Dawg Tournament: vs. Oakland, 11 a.m.
Lake Land Volleyball at Vincennes Tri-Match: vs. Vincennes, 9 a.m.; vs. Bethel, 11 a.m.
Sunday, Aug. 28
College
EIU Women’s Soccer at UIC, 1 p.m.
EIU Men’s Soccer at Xavier, 6 p.m.
