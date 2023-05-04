Friday, May 5
Baseball
Champaign Centennial at Mattoon, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Charleston at Mount Zion (DH), 4 p.m.
College
Eastern Illinois Men's and Women's Track & Field Indiana Billy Hayes Invite
Eastern Illinois Baseball at Morehead State, 4 p.m.
Lake Land Baseball vs. John A. Logan (DH), 1 p.m.
Saturday, May 6
Baseball
Mount Zion at Charleston (DH), 10 a.m.
Mattoon at Mahomet-Seymour (DH), 11 a.m.
Girls Soccer
Urbana at Charleston, 10 a.m.
Softball
Mahomet-Seymour at Mattoon (DH), 11 a.m.
Boys Tennis
Mattoon, Charleston at Champaign Centennial Doubles Tournament, 8:30 a.m.
College
Eastern Illinois Baseball at Morehead State, 1 p.m.
Eastern Illinois Softball vs. Southeast Missouri (DH), 3 p.m.
Lincoln Land Baseball vs. John A. Logan (DH), noon
Lincoln Land Softball vs. Wabash Valley (DH), noon
Sunday, May 7
College
Eastern Illinois Baseball at Morehead State, noon
Eastern Illinois Softball vs. Southeast Missouri, 1 p.m.
Monday, May 8
Baseball
Champaign Central at Mattoon, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Softball
Hume Shiloh at Mattoon, 4:30 p.m.
Tolono Unity at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Paris at Mattoon, 4:30 p.m.
Charleston at Effingham, 4:15 p.m.
