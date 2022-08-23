 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

Friday, Aug. 26

Football

Troy Triad at Mattoon, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Herscher, 7 p.m.

Golf

Mattoon at Champaign Central Invite (U of I Blue), 1 p.m. (boys)

Mattoon, Charleston at Champaign Centennial Shootout (Brookhill), 1 p.m. (girls)

Girls Tennis

Mattoon at Troy Triad Invite, 3:30 p.m.

College

EIU Volleyball at Butler Top Dawg Tournament: vs. Butler, 11 a.m.; vs. Akron, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Boys Soccer

Mattoon at Charleston Red & Gold Tournament

Girls Tennis

Mattoon at Troy Triad Invite, 9 a.m.

Charleston at St. Anthony Invite, 9 a.m.

College

EIU Volleyball at Butler Top Dawg Tournament: vs. Oakland, 11 a.m.

Lake Land Volleyball at Vincennes Tri-Match: vs. Vincennes, 9 a.m.; vs. Bethel, 11 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 28

College

EIU Women’s Soccer at UIC, 1 p.m.

EIU Men’s Soccer at Xavier, 6 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 29

Golf

Mattoon, Effingham at Charleston (Charleston Country Club), 4 p.m. (girls)

Tuesday, Aug. 30

Golf

Mattoon, Eisenhower/MacArthur, Champaign Centennial at Champaign Central, 4 p.m. (girls)

Olney East Richland at Charleston, 4 p.m. (girls)

Boys Soccer

Olney Richland County at Mattoon, 6 p.m.

Teutopolis at Charleston, 6 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Mattoon at Effingham, 4 p.m.

Shelbyville at Charleston, 4:15 p.m.

Volleyball

Mattoon at Shelbyville, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Cumberland, 6 p.m.

