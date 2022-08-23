Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

Friday, Aug. 26
Football
Troy Triad at Mattoon, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Herscher, 7 p.m.
Golf
Mattoon at Champaign Central Invite (U of I Blue), 1 p.m. (boys)
Mattoon, Charleston at Champaign Centennial Shootout (Brookhill), 1 p.m. (girls)
Girls Tennis
Mattoon at Troy Triad Invite, 3:30 p.m.
College
EIU Volleyball at Butler Top Dawg Tournament: vs. Butler, 11 a.m.; vs. Akron, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Boys Soccer
Mattoon at Charleston Red & Gold Tournament
Girls Tennis
Mattoon at Troy Triad Invite, 9 a.m.
Charleston at St. Anthony Invite, 9 a.m.
College
EIU Volleyball at Butler Top Dawg Tournament: vs. Oakland, 11 a.m.
Lake Land Volleyball at Vincennes Tri-Match: vs. Vincennes, 9 a.m.; vs. Bethel, 11 a.m.
Sunday, Aug. 28
College
EIU Women’s Soccer at UIC, 1 p.m.
EIU Men’s Soccer at Xavier, 6 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 29
Golf
Mattoon, Effingham at Charleston (Charleston Country Club), 4 p.m. (girls)
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Golf
Mattoon, Eisenhower/MacArthur, Champaign Centennial at Champaign Central, 4 p.m. (girls)
Olney East Richland at Charleston, 4 p.m. (girls)
Boys Soccer
Olney Richland County at Mattoon, 6 p.m.
Teutopolis at Charleston, 6 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Mattoon at Effingham, 4 p.m.
Shelbyville at Charleston, 4:15 p.m.
Volleyball
Mattoon at Shelbyville, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Cumberland, 6 p.m.
