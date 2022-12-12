Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

Tuesday, Dec. 13
Boys Basketball
Mattoon at Shelbyville, 7:30 p.m.
Charleston at Robinson, 7:45 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Charleston at Effingham, 6 p.m.
Taylorville at Mattoon, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Mattoon, Shelbyville at Vandalia, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
College
Lake Land Men’s Basketball vs. Shawnee, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Boys Basketball
Effingham at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Taylorville at Mattoon, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 16
Girls Basketball
Mount Zion at Mattoon, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Mattoon at Mascoutah Tourney, 4 p.m.
College
Lake Land Women’s Basketball vs. Grand Rapids at Lake Land Tournament, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Boys Basketball
Mattoon at Mount Zion, 2:30 p.m.
Charleston at St. Anthony, 7:45 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Charleston at Westville, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Charleston at Tolono Unity Invite
Mattoon at Mascoutah Tourney, 8:30 p.m.
College
Lake Land Women’s Basketball vs. Muskegon at Lake Land Tournament, 2 p.m.
Lake Land Men’s Basketball at Vincennes, 3 p.m.
EIU Men’s Basketball vs. IUPUI, 11 a.m.
Photos: Illinois 87, Eastern Illinois 57
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!