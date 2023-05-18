Friday, May 19
Baseball
Terre Haute North, Ind. at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Class 2A Mattoon Regional
Mattoon vs. Bethalto Civic Memorial, 6 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Mattoon at Class 1A Mount Zion Sectional
Charleston at Class 1A Effingham St. Anthony Sectional
Girls Track & Field
Mattoon, Charleston at IHSA State Track Meet Class 2A semifinals
College
Eastern Illinois Baseball at Southeast Missouri, 6 p.m.
Eastern Illinois Softball vs. Northwestern at NCAA Tournament (Evanston), 2:30 p.m.
