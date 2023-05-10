Thursday, May 11
Baseball
St. Joseph-Ogden at Mattoon, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Terre Haute South, Ind. at Mattoon, 5 p.m.
Charleston at Newton, 4:30 p.m.
College
Eastern Illinois Softball at Ohio Valley Tournament (Oxford, Ala.)
Eastern Illinois Men’s and Women’s Track & Field at OVC Meet (Edwardsville)
Friday, May 12
Boys Tennis
Mattoon, Charleston at Apollo Conference Tournament (Mattoon), 1 p.m.
College
Eastern Illinois Softball at Ohio Valley Tournament (Oxford, Ala.)
Eastern Illinois Men’s and Women’s Track & Field at OVC Meet (Edwardsville)
Eastern Illinois Baseball vs. Lindenwood, 3 p.m.
Saturday, May 13
Baseball
Mattoon at Casey-Westfield (DH), 11 a.m
Charleston at Taylorville (DH), 11 a.m.
Softball
Casey-Westfield at Mattoon (DH), 11 a.m.
Taylorville at Charleston (DH), 11 a.m.
Boys Tennis
Mattoon, Charleston at Apollo Conference Tournament (Mattoon), 9 a.m.
College
Eastern Illinois Softball at Ohio Valley Tournament (Oxford, Ala.)
Eastern Illinois Men’s and Women’s Track & Field at OVC Meet (Edwardsville)
Eastern Illinois Baseball vs. Lindenwood, 1 p.m.
Sunday, May 14
College
Eastern Illinois Baseball vs. Lindenwood, 1 p.m.
Monday, May 15
Baseball
Champaign Central at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
St. Joseph-Ogden at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.
