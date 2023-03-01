Thursday, March 2
College
Lake Land Softball at Southeastern Illinois (DH), 2 p.m.
Friday, March 3
College
Eastern Illinois Women’s Basketball at OVC Tournament Semifinal Game #2 (Evansville, Ind.), 3:30 p.m.
Eastern Illinois Men’s Tennis at Olivet Nazarene, 12:30 p.m.
Eastern Illinois Softball at Bellarmine Tournament (Louisville, Ky.), 12:30 p.m.
Eastern Illinois Baseball at Dayton, 2 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
College
Lake Land Softball vs. Rend Lake (DH), noon
Lake Land Baseball vs. Black Hawk Moline (DH), 10 a.m.
Eastern Illinois Softball at Bellarmine Tournament (Louisville, Ky.), 10 a.m.
Eastern Illinois Baseball at Dayton, 11 a.m.
Eastern Illinois Men’s Tennis at Marquette, 1 p.m.
