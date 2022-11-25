Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

Saturday, Nov. 26
Boys Basketball
Mattoon at St. Anthony Tournament
Girls Basketball
Mattoon at Pana Tournament
Wrestling
Mattoon at O’Fallon Tournament, 10 a.m.
College
EIU Men’s Basketball vs. Alabama State at Ohio University MTE, 1 p.m.
Lake Land Men’s Basketball vs. Bryant and Stratton at Fun City Classic (West Burlington, Iowa), 1 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 28
College
EIU Women’s Basketball vs. Wright State, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Girls Basketball
Mount Zion at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
