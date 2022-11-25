 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

  • 0

Saturday, Nov. 26

Boys Basketball

Mattoon at St. Anthony Tournament

Girls Basketball

Mattoon at Pana Tournament

Wrestling

Mattoon at O’Fallon Tournament, 10 a.m.

College

EIU Men’s Basketball vs. Alabama State at Ohio University MTE, 1 p.m.

Lake Land Men’s Basketball vs. Bryant and Stratton at Fun City Classic (West Burlington, Iowa), 1 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 28

College

EIU Women’s Basketball vs. Wright State, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Girls Basketball

Mount Zion at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

