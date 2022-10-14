 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

Saturday, Oct. 15

Cross Country

Mattoon, Charleston at St. Anthony Invite, 9:30 a.m.

Girls Tennis

Charleston, Mattoon at Class 1A Effingham St. Anthony Sectional

Volleyball

Charleston at Linda Oxby Tournament (Albion Edwards County)

College

EIU Football vs. Lindenwood, 2 p.m.

EIU Men’s Soccer at Oral Roberts, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16

College

EIU Women’s Soccer at Little Rock, 1 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 17

Volleyball

Charleston at Robinson, 7:15 p.m.

College

Lake Land Volleyball at Shawnee, 5:30 p.m.

EIU Men’s Golf at North Alabama Invite

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Boys Soccer

Class 2A Mattoon Regional: Mattoon vs. Charleston, 6:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Effingham at Mattoon, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Mahomet-Seymour, 7 p.m.

College

EIU Men’s Golf at North Alabama Invite

