Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

Saturday, Oct. 15
Cross Country
Mattoon, Charleston at St. Anthony Invite, 9:30 a.m.
Girls Tennis
Charleston, Mattoon at Class 1A Effingham St. Anthony Sectional
Volleyball
Charleston at Linda Oxby Tournament (Albion Edwards County)
College
EIU Football vs. Lindenwood, 2 p.m.
EIU Men’s Soccer at Oral Roberts, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 16
College
EIU Women’s Soccer at Little Rock, 1 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 17
Volleyball
Charleston at Robinson, 7:15 p.m.
College
Lake Land Volleyball at Shawnee, 5:30 p.m.
EIU Men’s Golf at North Alabama Invite
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Boys Soccer
Class 2A Mattoon Regional: Mattoon vs. Charleston, 6:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Effingham at Mattoon, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Mahomet-Seymour, 7 p.m.
College
EIU Men’s Golf at North Alabama Invite
