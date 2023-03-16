Friday, March 17
Baseball
Charleston at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Mattoon, Charleston at Decatur St. Teresa Tournament
College
Eastern Illinois Baseball at Illinois State, 5 p.m.
Eastern Illinois Softball at East Tennessee, 5 p.m.
Saturday, March 18
Baseball
Danville at Mattoon (DH), 11 a.m.
Girls Soccer
Mattoon, Charleston at Decatur St. Teresa Tournament
Softball
Charleston at Casey Tournament
College
Lake Land Softball at Southwestern Illinois (DH), noon
Lake Land Baseball vs. Illinois Central (DH), noon
Eastern Illinois Softball at East Tennessee (DH), 11 a.m.
Eastern Illinois Baseball at Illinois State, 3 p.m.
Eastern Illinois Men’s and Women’s Tennis vs Southern Indiana, 11 a.m. (men), 3 p.m. (women)
Sunday, March 19
College
Eastern Illinois Men’s Tennis vs. Tennessee Tech, noon
Eastern Illinois Baseball at Illinois State, 1 p.m.
Monday, March 20
Girls Soccer
Monticello at Mattoon, 5 p.m.
Charleston at Champaign Central, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Mattoon at Champaign Central, 4:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Mattoon, Charleston at Clinton Last Chance, 4 p.m. (girls)
College
Eastern Illinois Women’s Golf at Cleveland State Nevel Meade (Prospect, Kentucky)
Photos: Charleston 73, Effingham 58
Photos: Mattoon 63, Taylorville 57
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!