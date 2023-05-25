Share this article paywall-free.
Friday, May 26
Softball
Charleston vs. Effingham, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Mattoon at IHSA Boys State Tournament (Chicago)
Boys Track & Field
Mattoon, Charleston at IHSA Boys State Track & Field Class 2A semifinals
College
Eastern Illinois Track & Field at NCAA West Prelims
Saturday, May 27
Baseball
Charleston/Effingham winner vs. Marion, 11 am.
Boys Tennis
Mattoon at IHSA Boys State Tournament (Chicago)
Boys Track & Field
Mattoon, Charleston at IHSA Boys State Track & Field Class 2A semifinals
College
Eastern Illinois Track & Field at NCAA West Prelims
Photos: Charleston 73, Effingham 58
Photos: Mattoon 63, Taylorville 57
