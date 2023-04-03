Tuesday, April 4
Baseball
Charleston at Neoga, 4:30 p.m.
Mattoon at Effingham St. Anthony, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Charleston at Mattoon, 5 p.m.
Track & Field
Charleston, Mount Zion, Paris, Olney at Mattoon, 4:30 p.m. (boys)
College
Lake Land Baseball vs. Kaskaskia, noon (DH)
Wednesday, April 5
Baseball
Robinson at Mattoon, 5 p.m.
Charleston at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Mattoon at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.
Charleston at Effingham St. Anthony, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Mount Zion at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 6
Girls Soccer
Mahomet-Seymour at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.
Mattoon at Lincoln, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Mattoon at Olney, 4:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Mattoon, Charleston at Olney Invite, 4 p.m. (boys)
Charleston at Centralia Annies Invite, 3 p.m. (girls)
College
Eastern Illinois baseball at SIUE, 5 p.m.
Lake Land Softball vs. Southeastern Illinois, 2 p.m. (DH)
Lake Land Baseball vs. Rend Lake, 3 p.m.
Friday, April 7
Softball
Champaign Centennial at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.
Mattoon at Shelbyville, 4:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Mattoon at Centralia Invite, 3 p.m. (girls)
College
Eastern Illinois Men’s Tennis vs. Tennessee State, 11 a.m.
Eastern Illinois Softball vs. Southern Indiana, 1 p.m. (DH)
Eastern Illinois Baseball at SIUE, 5 p.m.
Lake Land Softball at Kaskaskia, 2 p.m. (DH)
Lake Land Baseball at Rend Lake, noon (DH)
Saturday, April 8
Baseball
Lincoln at Charleston (DH), 11 a.m.
Softball
Charleston at Lincoln (DH), 11 a.m.
Boys Tennis
Charleston at Mattoon Tournament, 9 a.m.
Track & Field
Charleston at Mount Zion Relays, 10 a.m. (boys and girls)
College
Eastern Illinois Men’s and Women’s Track & Field at Illinois Fighting Illini Challenge
Eastern Illinois Men’s and Women’s Tennis vs. Belmont, 10 a.m.
Eastern Illinois Softball vs. Southern Indiana, noon
Eastern Illinois baseball at SIUE, 5 p.m.
Monday, April 10
Baseball
Charleston at Decatur Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Champaign Central at Mattoon, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Mattoon at Effingham, 4:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Mount Zion, Champaign Central at Mattoon, 4:30 p.m. (girls)
College
Eastern Illinois Men’s Golf at Northern Kentucky,
Photos: Charleston 73, Effingham 58
Photos: Mattoon 63, Taylorville 57
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!