 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

agate

Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

  • 0

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Boys Basketball

Mattoon at Litchfield Tournament

College

Lake Land Men’s Basketball vs. Rend Lake, 7 p.m.

Lake Land Women’s Basketball vs. Illinois Central, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Boys Basketball

Mattoon at Litchfield Tournament

Girls Basketball

Urbana at Mattoon, 7:30 p.m.

College

EIU Women’s Basketball at Tennessee State, 5:30 p.m.

EIU Men’s Basketball at Tennessee STate, 8 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 20

Boys Basketball

Mattoon at Litchfield Tournament

College

EIU Swimming at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Boys Basketball

Rantoul at Charleston, 5 p.m.

Mattoon at Litchfield Tournament

College

EIU Track at ISU John Gartland Indoor Invitational (Terre Haute, Ind.)

EIU Women’s Basketball at UT Martin, 1 p.m.

EIU Men’s Basketball at UT Martin, 3:30 p.m.

Lake Land Men’s Basketball vs. Southwestern Illinois, 3 p.m.

Lake Land Women’s Basketball at Spoon River, 1 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James reaches 38,000 career points

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James reaches 38,000 career points

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News