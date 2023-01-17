Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

Wednesday, Jan. 18
Boys Basketball
Mattoon at Litchfield Tournament
College
Lake Land Men’s Basketball vs. Rend Lake, 7 p.m.
Lake Land Women’s Basketball vs. Illinois Central, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Boys Basketball
Mattoon at Litchfield Tournament
Girls Basketball
Urbana at Mattoon, 7:30 p.m.
College
EIU Women’s Basketball at Tennessee State, 5:30 p.m.
EIU Men’s Basketball at Tennessee STate, 8 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 20
Boys Basketball
Mattoon at Litchfield Tournament
College
EIU Swimming at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 21
Boys Basketball
Rantoul at Charleston, 5 p.m.
Mattoon at Litchfield Tournament
College
EIU Track at ISU John Gartland Indoor Invitational (Terre Haute, Ind.)
EIU Women’s Basketball at UT Martin, 1 p.m.
EIU Men’s Basketball at UT Martin, 3:30 p.m.
Lake Land Men’s Basketball vs. Southwestern Illinois, 3 p.m.
Lake Land Women’s Basketball at Spoon River, 1 p.m.
