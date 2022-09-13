Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

Wednesday, Sept. 14
Golf
Champaign Central, Rantoul at Mattoon (Willow Pond), 4 p.m. (boys)
Marshall, Champaign St. Thomas More at Charleston, 4 p.m. (boys)
Girls Tennis
Champaign Centennial at Mattoon, 4 p.m.
College
Lake Land Volleyball at Southeastern Illinois, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Golf
Tuscola at Charleston, 4 p.m. (girls)
Boys Soccer
Mattoon at Taylorville, 4:30 p.m.
Charleston at Effingham, 6 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Mahomet-Seymour at Mattoon, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Mattoon at Taylorville, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Effingham, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 16
Football
Effingham at Mattoon, 7 p.m.
Collinsville at Charleston, 7 p.m.
Golf
Charleston, Mattoon at Mount Zion Invite (South Side, Decatur), 1 p.m. (boys)
College
EIU Men’s Tennis at River Forest Invite
EIU Women’s Soccer vs. Western Illinois, 3 p.m.
EIU Volleyball at Toledo Challenge: vs. Toledo, 5 p.m.
EIU Cross Country at Illinois State Redbird Invite, 5:15 p.m. (women), 6 p.m. (men)
Lake Land Volleyball at Joliet, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Cross Country
Mattoon at Olney Invite, 9:30 a.m.
Golf
Charleston at Paris Invite, 8:30 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Mount Zion at Mattoon, 11:30 a.m.
Robinson at Charleston, 10 a.m.
Girls Tennis
Mattoon at Chatham Glenwood Invite, 8:30 a.m.
Volleyball
Mattoon at Charleston Tournament, 8:30 a.m.
College
EIU Men’s Tennis at River Forest Invite
EIU Men’s Soccer at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.
EIU Volleyball at Toledo Challenge: vs. Duquesne, 12:30 p.m.
EIU Football at Illinois State, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 18
College
EIU Women’s Soccer vs. Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.
