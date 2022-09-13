 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Golf

Champaign Central, Rantoul at Mattoon (Willow Pond), 4 p.m. (boys)

Marshall, Champaign St. Thomas More at Charleston, 4 p.m. (boys)

Girls Tennis

Champaign Centennial at Mattoon, 4 p.m.

College

Lake Land Volleyball at Southeastern Illinois, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Golf

Tuscola at Charleston, 4 p.m. (girls)

Boys Soccer

Mattoon at Taylorville, 4:30 p.m.

Charleston at Effingham, 6 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Mahomet-Seymour at Mattoon, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Mattoon at Taylorville, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Effingham, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 16

Football

Effingham at Mattoon, 7 p.m.

Collinsville at Charleston, 7 p.m.

Golf

Charleston, Mattoon at Mount Zion Invite (South Side, Decatur), 1 p.m. (boys)

College

EIU Men’s Tennis at River Forest Invite

EIU Women’s Soccer vs. Western Illinois, 3 p.m.

EIU Volleyball at Toledo Challenge: vs. Toledo, 5 p.m.

EIU Cross Country at Illinois State Redbird Invite, 5:15 p.m. (women), 6 p.m. (men)

Lake Land Volleyball at Joliet, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Cross Country

Mattoon at Olney Invite, 9:30 a.m.

Golf

Charleston at Paris Invite, 8:30 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Mount Zion at Mattoon, 11:30 a.m.

Robinson at Charleston, 10 a.m.

Girls Tennis

Mattoon at Chatham Glenwood Invite, 8:30 a.m.

Volleyball

Mattoon at Charleston Tournament, 8:30 a.m.

College

EIU Men’s Tennis at River Forest Invite

EIU Men’s Soccer at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

EIU Volleyball at Toledo Challenge: vs. Duquesne, 12:30 p.m.

EIU Football at Illinois State, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 18

College

EIU Women’s Soccer vs. Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.

