Friday, Feb. 24
Girls wrestling
Charleston at IHSA State Tournament, 9 a.m.
College
EIU Swimming at The Summit League (Minneapolis)
EIU Baseball at Arkansas Fayetteville, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Girls wrestling
Charleston at IHSA State Tournament
College
EIU Swimming at The Summit League (Minneapolis)
EIU Baseball at Arkansas Fayetteville, noon
EIU Women’s Basketball vs. Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.
EIU Men’s Basketball vs. Tennessee Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Lake Land Men’s Basketball at Rend Lake, 3 p.m.
Lake Land Women’s Basketball at Lewis & Clark, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 26
College
EIU Baseball at Arkansas, 1 p.m.
