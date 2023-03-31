Saturday, April 1
Baseball
Charleston at Mattoon (DH), 11 a.m.
Girls Soccer
Mattoon at Urbana Tournament, 4 p.m.
Softball
Mattoon at Charleston (DH), 11 a.m.
Track & Field
Mattoon at Greenville Invite, 9 a.m. (boys and girls)
Charleston at Teutopolis Invite (boys)
Sunday, April 2
Baseball
Mattoon vs Geneseo at Busch Stadium (St. Louis), 4 p.m.
Monday, April 3
Softball
Urbana at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Salem at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Newton, Olney, Paris, Effingham St. Anthony, Altamont at Mattoon, 4 p.m. (girls)
Charleston at Champaign Central, 4:15 p.m.
