agate

Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

  • 0
Mattoon football practice 14 081022.JPG

Mattoon football practice

 CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Golf

Urbana at Mattoon, 4 p.m. (boys)

Boys Soccer

Effingham at Mattoon, 6 p.m.

Charleston at Lincoln, 6 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Charleston at Effingham, 4:15 p.m.

Volleyball

Mattoon at Mahomet-Seymour, 7 p.m.

Mount Zion at Charleston, 7 p.m.

College

EIU Volleyball vs. Western Illinois, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Golf

Charleston at Olney Invite, 3 p.m. (girls)

College

Lake Land Volleyball vs. Wabash Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 8

Golf

Paris, Teutopolis at Charleston, 4 p.m. (girls)

Effingham, Mahomet-Seymour at Charleston (Charleston Country Club), 4 p.m. (boys)

Boys Soccer

Mattoon at Lincoln, 6 p.m.

Mahomet-Seymour at Charleston, 6 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Charleston at Paris, 4:15 p.m.

Volleyball

Mattoon at Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Taylorville, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9

Football

Mattoon at Taylorville, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Effingham, 7 p.m.

Golf

Charleston at Mattoon Craig Dixon Invite (Mattoon Country Club and Meadowview), 8 a.m. (boys)

College

EIU Women’s Tennis at SIUE Hidden Dual

EIU Volleyball at Eastern Kentucky Tournament: vs. Purdue Fort Wayne, 9 a.m.; vs. Saint Francis, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Cross Country

Mattoon, Charleston at Peoria First to Finish Invite (Detweiller), 11 a.m.

Golf

Charleston at Mattoon Craig Dixon Invite (Mattoon Country Club and Meadowview), 8 a.m. (boys)

Mattoon at Normal Community Invite, 8:30 a.m. (girls)

Girls Tennis

Charleston at Mattoon Invite, 8 a.m.

Volleyball

Charleston at Shelbyville Invite, 8:30 a.m.

College

EIU Women’s Tennis at SIUE Hidden Dual

EIU Volleyball at Eastern Kentucky Tournament: vs. Eastern Kentucky, 12:30 p.m.

EIU Football vs. Chattanooga, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 11

College

EIU at Central Michigan, noon

Tags

