Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

Tuesday, Dec. 6
Boys Basketball
Mahomet Seymour at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Mattoon at Effingham, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Westville, Parke Heritage (Ind.) at Charleston, 5:30 p.m.
Olney Richland County at Mattoon, 6 p.m.
College
EIU Women’s Basketball vs. Bradley, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Wrestling
Charleston, Warrensburg-Latham, Eisenhower, MacArthur at Mount Zion, 6 p.m.
Mattoon, Danville, Normal University at Urbana, 6:30 p.m.
College
Lake Land Men’s Basketball vs. Lewis & Clark, 7 p.m.
EIU Men’s Basketball vs. Ball State, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Girls Basketball
Effingham at Mattoon, 7:30 p.m.
Mahomet-Seymour at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Argenta-Oreana/Maroa-Forsyth at Mattoon, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 9
Boys Basketball
Charleston at Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
College
EIU Track & Field hosting EIU Early Bird
Saturday, Dec. 10
Boys Basketball
Olney Richland County at Mattoon, 7 p.m.
Tolono Unity at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Mattoon, 11:30 a.m.
Lincoln at Charleston, 2:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Mattoon at Bloomington-Pekin Super Dual, 10 a.m.
College
EIU Men’s Basketball vs. Western Illinois, 2 p.m.
EIU Women’s Basketball at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
Lake Land Men’s Basketball at Olney Central, 3 p.m.
Lake Land Women’s Basketball at Olney Central, 1 p.m.
Photos: Illinois 87, Eastern Illinois 57
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!