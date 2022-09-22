 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

  • 0

Friday, Sept. 23

Football

Mattoon at Collinsville, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Mahomet-Seymour, 7 p.m.

Golf

Mattoon at Charleston Stan Adkins Trojan Fall Classic (Charleston Country Club), 1 p.m. (boys)

Mattoon at Champaign Centennial Invite (U of I Orange), 9 a.m. (girls)

College

EIU Volleyball vs. SIUE, 6 p.m.

Lake Land Volleyball at GRAC Tournament: vs. Shawnee, 1 p.m.; vs. John A. Logan, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Golf

Mattoon at Normal Community Invite (Ironwood), 8:30 a.m.

Charleston at Eisenhower Invite (Red Rail Run), 9 a.m. (girls)

Boys Soccer

Charleston at Olney Richland County, 11 a.m.

Girls Tennis

Mattoon at Robinson, 9 a.m.

College

EIU Men’s Soccer at St. Thomas More, noon

EIU Football at Murray State, 4 p.m.

EIU Volleyball vs. SIUE, 4 p.m.

Lake Land Volleyball at GRAC Tournament: vs. Lincoln Trail, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 25

College

EIU Women’s Soccer at SIUE, 2 p.m.

