Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

Friday, Sept. 23
Football
Mattoon at Collinsville, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Mahomet-Seymour, 7 p.m.
Golf
Mattoon at Charleston Stan Adkins Trojan Fall Classic (Charleston Country Club), 1 p.m. (boys)
Mattoon at Champaign Centennial Invite (U of I Orange), 9 a.m. (girls)
College
EIU Volleyball vs. SIUE, 6 p.m.
Lake Land Volleyball at GRAC Tournament: vs. Shawnee, 1 p.m.; vs. John A. Logan, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Golf
Mattoon at Normal Community Invite (Ironwood), 8:30 a.m.
Charleston at Eisenhower Invite (Red Rail Run), 9 a.m. (girls)
Boys Soccer
Charleston at Olney Richland County, 11 a.m.
Girls Tennis
Mattoon at Robinson, 9 a.m.
College
EIU Men’s Soccer at St. Thomas More, noon
EIU Football at Murray State, 4 p.m.
EIU Volleyball vs. SIUE, 4 p.m.
Lake Land Volleyball at GRAC Tournament: vs. Lincoln Trail, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 25
College
EIU Women’s Soccer at SIUE, 2 p.m.
Photos: Mount Zion 42, Mattoon 21 in Week 2
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!