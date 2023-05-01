Tuesday, May 2
Baseball
Rantoul at Mattoon, 4:30 p.m.
Charleston at Paris, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Teutopolis at Mattoon, 4:30 p.m.
Paris at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Mahomet-Seymour at Mattoon, 5 p.m.
Taylorville at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Casey-Westfield at Mattoon, 4:30 p.m.
Robinson at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.
College
Lake Land Baseball at Heartland, 11 a.m.
Heartland Softball vs. Wabash (DH), 2 p.m.
Wednesday, May 3
Girls Soccer
Charleston at Arthur Christian, 10 a.m.
Softball
Mattoon at Olney, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Charleston at Maroa-Forsyth, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 4
Baseball
Casey-Westfield at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Mattoon at Mount ZIon, 6 p.m.
Charleston at Lincoln, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Champaign Central at Mattoon, 4:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Mattoon, Charleston at Apollo Meet (Charleston), 3 p.m. (boys and girls)
College
Lake Land Baseball at John A. Logan, 3 p.m.
