Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

 CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH

Tuesday, Aug. 30

Golf

Mattoon, Eisenhower/MacArthur, Champaign Centennial at Champaign Central, 4 p.m. (girls)

Olney East Richland at Charleston, 4 p.m. (girls)

Boys Soccer

Olney Richland County at Mattoon, 6 p.m.

Teutopolis at Charleston, 6 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Mattoon at Effingham, 4 p.m.

Shelbyville at Charleston, 4:15 p.m.

Volleyball

Mattoon at Shelbyville, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Cumberland, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Golf

Windsor at Charleston (Charleston Country Club), 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Champaign Central at Mattoon, 4 p.m.

College

Lake Land Volleyball vs. Lincoln Trail, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 1

Cross Country

Charleston, Teutopolis at Altamont, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

Mattoon, Charleston, Paris at Urbana (U of I Blue), 4 p.m. (boys)

Charleston at Champaign Central, 4 p.m. (girls)

Boys Soccer

Champaign Central at Mattoon, 6 p.m.

Arthur Christian at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Mattoon at Casey-Westfield, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Charleston at Mattoon, 7 p.m.

College

EIU Women’s Soccer at Illinois State, 6 p.m.

EIU Football at Northern Illinois, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2

Football

Mattoon at Mount Zion, 7 p.m.

Lincoln at Charleston, 7 p.m.

Golf

Mattoon at Danville Invite (Turtle Run), 1 p.m. (boys)

College

Lake Land Volleyball at Wabash Valley, 6:30 p.m.

EIU Cross Country hosting EIU Walt Crawford Open, 3:45 p.m. (women), 4:30 p.m. (men)

EIU Men’s Soccer at IUPUI, 6 p.m.

EIU Volleyball at Chicago State Invitational: vs. UIC, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Cross Country

Mattoon at Charleston Invite (EIU Panther Trails), 9 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Newton at Charleston, 10 a.m.

Volleyball

Mattoon Invitational, 8 a.m.

College

EIU Volleyball at Chicago State Invitational: vs. Chicago State, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 4

College

EIU Volleyball at Chicago State Invitational: vs. Pacific, noon

EIU Women’s Soccer vs. Northern Illinois, 1 p.m.

EIU Men’s Soccer at Purdue Fort Wayne, 2 p.m.

