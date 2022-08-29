Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

Tuesday, Aug. 30
Golf
Mattoon, Eisenhower/MacArthur, Champaign Centennial at Champaign Central, 4 p.m. (girls)
Olney East Richland at Charleston, 4 p.m. (girls)
Boys Soccer
Olney Richland County at Mattoon, 6 p.m.
Teutopolis at Charleston, 6 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Mattoon at Effingham, 4 p.m.
Shelbyville at Charleston, 4:15 p.m.
Volleyball
Mattoon at Shelbyville, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Cumberland, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 31
Golf
Windsor at Charleston (Charleston Country Club), 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Champaign Central at Mattoon, 4 p.m.
College
Lake Land Volleyball vs. Lincoln Trail, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 1
Cross Country
Charleston, Teutopolis at Altamont, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
Mattoon, Charleston, Paris at Urbana (U of I Blue), 4 p.m. (boys)
Charleston at Champaign Central, 4 p.m. (girls)
Boys Soccer
Champaign Central at Mattoon, 6 p.m.
Arthur Christian at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Mattoon at Casey-Westfield, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Charleston at Mattoon, 7 p.m.
College
EIU Women’s Soccer at Illinois State, 6 p.m.
EIU Football at Northern Illinois, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 2
Football
Mattoon at Mount Zion, 7 p.m.
Lincoln at Charleston, 7 p.m.
Golf
Mattoon at Danville Invite (Turtle Run), 1 p.m. (boys)
College
Lake Land Volleyball at Wabash Valley, 6:30 p.m.
EIU Cross Country hosting EIU Walt Crawford Open, 3:45 p.m. (women), 4:30 p.m. (men)
EIU Men’s Soccer at IUPUI, 6 p.m.
EIU Volleyball at Chicago State Invitational: vs. UIC, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 3
Cross Country
Mattoon at Charleston Invite (EIU Panther Trails), 9 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Newton at Charleston, 10 a.m.
Volleyball
Mattoon Invitational, 8 a.m.
College
EIU Volleyball at Chicago State Invitational: vs. Chicago State, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 4
College
EIU Volleyball at Chicago State Invitational: vs. Pacific, noon
EIU Women’s Soccer vs. Northern Illinois, 1 p.m.
EIU Men’s Soccer at Purdue Fort Wayne, 2 p.m.
PHOTOS: Mattoon preseason football practice
Mattoon football practice 9 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 10 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 11 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 12 081022.JPG
Watch now: Mattoon football prepares for their season on their new turf field
Mattoon football practice 13 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 14 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 15 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 16 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 17 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 18 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 19 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 20 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 21 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 22 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 23 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 24 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 25 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 1 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 2 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 3 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 4 081022.JPG
Watch now: Mattoon players go through drills during football practice
Mattoon football practice 5 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 6 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 7 081022.JPG
Mattoon football practice 8 081022.JPG
IMG_6985_Snapseed.jpg TJ Owens
IMG_6955_Snapseed.jpg TJ Owens
IMG_6882_Snapseed.jpg TJ Owens
IMG_6870_Snapseed.jpg Mattoon defense
IMG_6861_Snapseed.jpg Jarad Kimbro
IMG_6854_Snapseed.jpg Chase Woodard
IMG_6827_Snapseed.jpg Jarad Kimbro
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!