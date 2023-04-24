Tuesday, April 25
Girls Soccer
Lincoln at Mattoon, 5 p.m.
Softball
Mattoon at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Charleston at Champaign St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Mattoon, Danville at Urbana, 4:30 p.m. (girls)
Charleston, Rantoul, Danville, Olney at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.
College
Eastern Illinois Men’s Golf at Ohio Valley Conference Championship (Cape Girardeau, Mo.)
Eastern Illinois Baseball at Butler, 3 p.m.
Eastern Illinois Softball vs. IUPUI (DH), 3 p.m.
Lake Land Baseball vs. Southwestern Illinois (DH), noon
Lake Land Softball vs. John A. Logan (DH), 2 p.m.
Wednesday, April 26
Baseball
Charleston at Altamont, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Robinson at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Mattoon at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Mattoon, Champaign Central at Tuscola, 4:30 p.m.
College
Eastern Illinois Men’s Golf at Ohio Valley Conference Championship (Cape Girardeau, Mo.)
Thursday, April 27
Baseball
Mattoon at Teutopolis, 4:30 p.m.
Charleston at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Mount Zion at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.
Mattoon at Taylorville, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Mattoon at Cumberland, 4:30 p.m.
Charleston at Okaw Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Teutopolis at Mattoon, 4:30 p.m.
College
Eastern Illinois Men’s and Women’s Track & Field at Drake Relays
Heartland Softball at Olney Central (DH), 2 p.m.
Heartland Baseball at Lincoln Trail, 3 p.m.
Friday, April 28
Baseball
Mattoon at Mount Vernon, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Effingham at Charleston (DH), 4 p.m.
Track & Field
Mattoon, Charleston at Newton Relays, 4:30 p.m. (boys)
Mattoon, Charleston at Urbana Open, 4:30 p.m. (girls)
College
Eastern Illinois Men’s and Women’s Track & Field at Drake Relays
Eastern Illinois Men’s and Women’s Track & Field at Louisville Clark Wood Invite
Eastern Illinois Baseball vs. Tennessee Tech, 3 p.m.
Saturday, April 29
Baseball
Mattoon at Taylorville (DH), 10 a.m.
Charleston at Effingham (DH), 11 a.m.
Softball
Taylorville at Mattoon (DH), 10 a.m.
College
Eastern Illinois Men’s and Women’s Track & Field at Drake Relays
Eastern Illinois Men’s and Women’s Track & Field at Louisville Clark Wood Invite
Eastern Illinois Baseball vs. Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.
Eastern Illinois Softball at Lindenwood, 3 p.m.
Lake Land Softball vs. Frontier (DH), noon
Lake Land Baseball vs. Lincoln Trail (DH), noon
Sunday, April 30
College
Eastern Illinois Baseball vs. Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.
Eastern Illinois Softball at Lindenwood (DH), 1 p.m.
