agate

Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

Friday, Dec. 30

Boys Basketball

Mattoon, Charleston at Teutopolis-Effingham Tournament finals

College

Lake Land Women’s Basketball at Illinois Central Holiday Tournament

Saturday, Dec. 31

College

EIU Women’s Basketball vs. Southern Indiana, 1 p.m.

EIU Men’s Basketball vs. Southern Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 2

Girls Basketball

Marshall at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Boys Basketball

Mattoon at Pana, 7:30 p.m.

