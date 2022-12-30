Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

Friday, Dec. 30
Boys Basketball
Mattoon, Charleston at Teutopolis-Effingham Tournament finals
College
Lake Land Women’s Basketball at Illinois Central Holiday Tournament
Saturday, Dec. 31
College
EIU Women’s Basketball vs. Southern Indiana, 1 p.m.
EIU Men’s Basketball vs. Southern Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 2
Girls Basketball
Marshall at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Boys Basketball
Mattoon at Pana, 7:30 p.m.
Photos: Mattoon 63, Taylorville 57
Photos: Charleston 73, Effingham 58
