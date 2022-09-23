Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

Saturday, Sept. 24
Golf
Mattoon at Normal Community Invite (Ironwood), 8:30 a.m.
Charleston at Eisenhower Invite (Red Rail Run), 9 a.m. (girls)
Boys Soccer
Charleston at Olney Richland County, 11 a.m.
Girls Tennis
Mattoon at Robinson, 9 a.m.
College
EIU Men’s Soccer at St. Thomas More, noon
EIU Football at Murray State, 4 p.m.
EIU Volleyball vs. SIUE, 4 p.m.
Lake Land Volleyball at GRAC Tournament: vs. Lincoln Trail, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 25
College
EIU Women’s Soccer at SIUE, 2 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 26
Golf
Charleston at Champaign St. Thomas More Tournament, 1 p.m. (girls)
Girls Tennis
Mahomet-Seymour at Charleston, 4 p.m.
College
EIU Women’s Golf at Austin Peay F&M Bank Invite
EIU Men’s Golf at SIUE Derek Dolenc Invite (Madison)
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Boys Soccer
Mattoon at Effingham, 4:30 p.m.
Lincoln at Charleston, 6 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Mattoon at Mount Zion, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Mattoon at Charleston, 7 p.m.
College
EIU Women’s Golf at Austin Peay F&M Bank Invite
EIU Men’s Golf at SIUE Derek Dolenc Invite (Madison)
EIU Volleyball at Southern Indiana, 5 p.m.
Photos: Mount Zion 42, Mattoon 21 in Week 2
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!