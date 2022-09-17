 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

Saturday, Sept. 17

Cross Country

Mattoon at Olney Invite, 9:30 a.m.

Golf

Charleston at Paris Invite, 8:30 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Mount Zion at Mattoon, 11:30 a.m.

Robinson at Charleston, 10 a.m.

Girls Tennis

Mattoon at Chatham Glenwood Invite, 8:30 a.m.

Volleyball

Mattoon at Charleston Tournament, 8:30 a.m.

College

EIU Men’s Tennis at River Forest Invite

EIU Men’s Soccer at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

EIU Volleyball at Toledo Challenge: vs. Duquesne, 12:30 p.m.

EIU Football at Illinois State, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 18

College

EIU Women’s Soccer vs. Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 19

Golf

Apollo Conference Tournament (Mattoon Country Club), 8:30 a.m. (boys)

Apollo Conference Tournament (Charleston Country Club), 8 a.m. (girls)

Girls Tennis

Teutopolis at Mattoon, 4 p.m.

Robinson at Charleston, 4 p.m.

College

EIU Men’s Golf at UT Martin Grover Page Classic

Lake Land Volleyball vs. Rend Lake, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Golf

Mattoon, Lawrenceville at Casey-Westfield, 4 p.m. (boys)

Mattoon at Champaign Central (U of I Blue), 2 p.m. (girls)

Charleston, Mahomet-Seymour at Effingham, 4 p.m. (boys)

Boys Soccer

Charleston at Mount Zion, 6 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Urbana at Mattoon, 4 p.m.

Newton at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Lincoln at Charleston, 7 p.m.

College

EIU Men’s Golf at UT Martin Grover Page Classic

