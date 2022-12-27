 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Boys Basketball

Teutopolis-Effingham Tournament

At Teutopolis

Charleston vs. Teutopolis, 7:30 p.m.

At Effingham, Main Gym

Mattoon vs. Lincoln Way East, 3 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Mattoon Holiday Tournament

Champaign Central vs. Sullivan, 8:30 a.m.

St. Anthony vs. Galesburg, 10 a.m.

Olney Richland County vs. Altamont, 11:30 a.m.

Mattoon vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 1 p.m.

Third Place Pool A vs. Fourth Place Pool B, 4 p.m.

Fourth Place Pool A vs. Third Place Pool B, 5:30 p.m.

First Place Pool A vs. Second Place Pool B, 7 p.m.

Second Place Pool A vs. First Place Pool B, 8:30 p.m.

Charleston Holiday Tournament

Charleston vs. Danville, noon

Teutopolis vs. Jacksonville, 1:30 p.m.

Charleston vs. Tri-County, 3 p.m.

Effingham vs. Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Teutopolis vs. Tri-County, 6 p.m.

College

Lake Land Women’s Basketball vs. Black Hawk at Illinois Central Holiday Tournament, 2 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Boys Basketball

Mattoon, Charleston at Teutopolis-Effingham Tournament semifinals

Girls Basketball

Mattoon Holiday Tournament finals

Charleston Holiday Tournament finals

Wrestling

Mattoon at Champaign St. Thomas more New Year’s Eve Challenge

College

EIU Women’s Basketball vs. Lindenwood, 5 p.m.

EIU Men’s Basketball vs. Lindenwood, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Land Women’s Basketball at Illinois Central Holiday Tournament

Friday, Dec. 30

Boys Basketball

Mattoon, Charleston at Teutopolis-Effingham Tournament finals

College

Lake Land Women’s Basketball at Illinois Central Holiday Tournament

Saturday, Dec. 31

College

EIU Women’s Basketball vs. Southern Indiana, 1 p.m.

EIU Men’s Basketball vs. Southern Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

