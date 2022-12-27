Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

Wednesday, Dec. 28
Boys Basketball
Teutopolis-Effingham Tournament
Charleston vs. Teutopolis, 7:30 p.m.
Mattoon vs. Lincoln Way East, 3 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Mattoon Holiday Tournament
Champaign Central vs. Sullivan, 8:30 a.m.
St. Anthony vs. Galesburg, 10 a.m.
Olney Richland County vs. Altamont, 11:30 a.m.
Mattoon vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 1 p.m.
Third Place Pool A vs. Fourth Place Pool B, 4 p.m.
Fourth Place Pool A vs. Third Place Pool B, 5:30 p.m.
First Place Pool A vs. Second Place Pool B, 7 p.m.
Second Place Pool A vs. First Place Pool B, 8:30 p.m.
Charleston Holiday Tournament
Charleston vs. Danville, noon
Teutopolis vs. Jacksonville, 1:30 p.m.
Charleston vs. Tri-County, 3 p.m.
Effingham vs. Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Teutopolis vs. Tri-County, 6 p.m.
College
Lake Land Women’s Basketball vs. Black Hawk at Illinois Central Holiday Tournament, 2 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Boys Basketball
Mattoon, Charleston at Teutopolis-Effingham Tournament semifinals
Girls Basketball
Mattoon Holiday Tournament finals
Charleston Holiday Tournament finals
Wrestling
Mattoon at Champaign St. Thomas more New Year’s Eve Challenge
College
EIU Women’s Basketball vs. Lindenwood, 5 p.m.
EIU Men’s Basketball vs. Lindenwood, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Land Women’s Basketball at Illinois Central Holiday Tournament
Friday, Dec. 30
Boys Basketball
Mattoon, Charleston at Teutopolis-Effingham Tournament finals
College
Lake Land Women’s Basketball at Illinois Central Holiday Tournament
Saturday, Dec. 31
College
EIU Women’s Basketball vs. Southern Indiana, 1 p.m.
EIU Men’s Basketball vs. Southern Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
