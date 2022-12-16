 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

Saturday, Dec. 17

Boys Basketball

Mattoon at Mount Zion, 2:30 p.m.

Charleston at St. Anthony, 7:45 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Charleston at Westville, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Charleston at Tolono Unity Invite

Mattoon at Mascoutah Tourney, 8:30 p.m.

College

Lake Land Women’s Basketball vs. Muskegon at Lake Land Tournament, 2 p.m.

Lake Land Men’s Basketball at Vincennes, 3 p.m.

EIU Men’s Basketball vs. IUPUI, 11 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18

College

EIU Women’s Basketball vs. Central Michigan, 2 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 19

Girls Basketball

Mattoon at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Boys Basketball

Mattoon at Rantoul, 7:30 p.m.

Newton at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

