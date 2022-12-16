Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

Saturday, Dec. 17
Boys Basketball
Mattoon at Mount Zion, 2:30 p.m.
Charleston at St. Anthony, 7:45 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Charleston at Westville, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Charleston at Tolono Unity Invite
Mattoon at Mascoutah Tourney, 8:30 p.m.
College
Lake Land Women’s Basketball vs. Muskegon at Lake Land Tournament, 2 p.m.
Lake Land Men’s Basketball at Vincennes, 3 p.m.
EIU Men’s Basketball vs. IUPUI, 11 a.m.
Sunday, Dec. 18
College
EIU Women’s Basketball vs. Central Michigan, 2 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 19
Girls Basketball
Mattoon at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Boys Basketball
Mattoon at Rantoul, 7:30 p.m.
Newton at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Photos: Illinois 87, Eastern Illinois 57
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!