Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

Wednesday, Nov. 9
College
EIU Volleyball vs. Southern Indiana, 6 p.m.
Lake Land Men’s Basketball vs. Illinois Central, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 10
College
EIU Swimming at Southern Illinois
EIU Men’s Basketball vs. Illinois State, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 11
College
EIU Swimming at Southern Illinois
EIU Cross Country at NCAA Midwest Regional (Columbia, Mo.)
EIU Volleyball at Lindenwood, 6 p.m.
Lake Land Men’s Basketball vs. Kirkwood at John Wood Classic, 5 p.m.
Lake Land Women’s Basketball vs. Triton at Dan Hull Memorial Classic (Triton), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
College
Lake Land Men’s Basketball vs. TBA at John Wood Classic
Lake Land Women’s Basketball vs. Moraine Valley at Dan Hull Memorial Classic (Triton), 1 p.m.
EIU Swimming at Southern Illinois
EIU Football vs. Southeast Missouri, 2 p.m.
EIU Volleyball at Lindenwood, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 13
College
EIU Men’s Basketball at Central Michigan, 1 p.m.
