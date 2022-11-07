 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

Wednesday, Nov. 9

College

EIU Volleyball vs. Southern Indiana, 6 p.m.

Lake Land Men’s Basketball vs. Illinois Central, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 10

College

EIU Swimming at Southern Illinois

EIU Men’s Basketball vs. Illinois State, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 11

College

EIU Swimming at Southern Illinois

EIU Cross Country at NCAA Midwest Regional (Columbia, Mo.)

EIU Volleyball at Lindenwood, 6 p.m.

Lake Land Men’s Basketball vs. Kirkwood at John Wood Classic, 5 p.m.

Lake Land Women’s Basketball vs. Triton at Dan Hull Memorial Classic (Triton), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

College

Lake Land Men’s Basketball vs. TBA at John Wood Classic

Lake Land Women’s Basketball vs. Moraine Valley at Dan Hull Memorial Classic (Triton), 1 p.m.

EIU Swimming at Southern Illinois

EIU Football vs. Southeast Missouri, 2 p.m.

EIU Volleyball at Lindenwood, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 13

College

EIU Men’s Basketball at Central Michigan, 1 p.m.

