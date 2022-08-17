Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

Thursday, Aug. 18
Golf
Mattoon at Railer Scramble (Lincoln Elks), 1 p.m. (boys)
College
EIU Women’s Soccer at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 19
Golf
Mattoon at Bloomington Invite (Highland Park), 1 p.m. (girls)
College
Lake Land volleyball at McHenry Tournament: vs. Barton, 2 p.m.; vs. Kansas City, Kansas, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 20
Golf
Mattoon at Rend Lake Tournament, 1 p.m. (boys)
College
Lake Land Volleyball at OWT Tournament (Rockford), vs. Mineral Area, 9 a.m.; vs. Highland, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 21
College
EIU Women’s Soccer vs. Purdue Ford Wayne, 3 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 22
Charleston at Mattoon (Douglas Hart Nature Center), 4:30 p.m.
Mattoon, Charleston at Champaign Centennial Invite (U of I Blue), 1 p.m. (boys)
Mount Zion, Taylorville at Mattoon (Meadowview), 4 p.m. (girls)
Bethalto Civic Memorial at Mattoon, 6 p.m.
Charleston at Teutopolis, 4:30 p.m.
