Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

Mattoon football practice 14 081022.JPG

Mattoon football practice

Monday, Aug. 15

Golf

Mattoon at Charleston 9-hole Scramble (Charleston Country Club), 4 p.m. (girls)

Charleston at Urbana Classic (boys)

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Golf

Mattoon at Bloomington Invite (Weibring), 1 p.m. (boys)

Charleston at Windsor Tournament (Bent Tree), 4 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 18

Golf

Mattoon at Railer Scramble (Lincoln Elks), 1 p.m. (boys)

College

EIU Women’s Soccer at Indiana State, 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 19

Golf

Mattoon at Bloomington Invite (Highland Park), 1 p.m. (girls)

College

Lake Land volleyball at McHenry Tournament: vs. Barton, 2 p.m.; vs. Kansas City, Kansas, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 20

Golf

Mattoon at Rend Lake Tournament, 1 p.m. (boys)

College

Lake Land Volleyball at OWT Tournament (Rockford), vs. Mineral Area, 9 a.m.; vs. Highland, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 21

College

EIU Women’s Soccer vs. Purdue Ford Wayne, 3 p.m.

