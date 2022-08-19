 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

Saturday, Aug. 20

Golf

Mattoon at Rend Lake Tournament, 1 p.m. (boys)

College

Lake Land Volleyball at OWT Tournament (Rockford), vs. Mineral Area, 9 a.m.; vs. Highland, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 21

College

EIU Women’s Soccer vs. Purdue Ford Wayne, 3 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 22

Cross Country

Charleston at Mattoon (Douglas Hart Nature Center), 4:30 p.m.

Golf

Mattoon, Charleston at Champaign Centennial Invite (U of I Blue), 1 p.m. (boys)

Mount Zion, Taylorville at Mattoon (Meadowview), 4 p.m. (girls)

Boys Soccer

Bethalto Civic Memorial at Mattoon, 6 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Charleston at Teutopolis, 4:30 p.m.

