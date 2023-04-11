Wednesday, April 12
Baseball
Charleston at Windsor/Stew-Stras, 4:30 p.m.
Mattoon at Terre Haute South, Ind., 5 p.m.
Softball
Lincoln at Mattoon (DH), 4 p.m.
College
Eastern Illinois Baseball vs. Western Illinois, 3 p.m.
Eastern Illinois Softball vs. Saint Louis, 5 p.m.
Lake Land vs. Lincoln Land, 3 p.m.
Thursday, April 13
Girls Soccer
Mattoon at Mahomet-Seymour, 5 p.m.
Charleston at Taylorville, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Charleston at Champaign Central, 4:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Charleston at Paris Tiger Relays, 4 p.m. (boys and girls)
College
Eastern Illinois Men’s and Women’s Track & Field at Indiana State Gibson Invite
Eastern Illinois Women’s Tennis at Southeast Missouri, 2 p.m.
Lake Land Softball vs. Lincoln Trail, 2 p.m. (DH)
Lake Land Baseball at Southeastern Illinois, 3 p.m.
Friday, April 14
Girls Soccer
Charleston at Carbondale Fralish Cup
Softball
Mattoon Tournament, 4:30 p.m.
Charleston at Mahomet-Seymour (DH), 4 p.m.
College
Eastern Illinois Men’s and Women’s Track & Field at Indiana State Gibson Invite
Eastern Illinois Men’s and Women’s Track & Field at Mt. SAC Relays
Eastern Illinois Baseball vs. Little Rock, 3 p.m.
Saturday, April 15
Baseball
Mahomet-Seymour at Charleston (DH), 11 a.m.
Effingham at Mattoon (DH), 11 a.m.
Girls Soccer
Warrensburg-Latham at Mattoon, 10 a.m.
Charleston at Carbondale Fralish Cup
Softball
Mattoon at Effingham (DH), 11 a.m.
Track & Field
Mattoon at Urbana Open, 9 a.m. (boys)
College
Lake Land Softball at Shawnee, noon (DH)
Lake Land Baseball vs. Southeastern Illinois, noon (DH)
Eastern Illinois Men’s and Women’s Track & Field at Indiana State Gibson Invite
Eastern Illinois Men’s and Women’s Track & Field at Mt. SAC Relays
Eastern Illinois Baseball vs. Little Rock, 1 p.m.
Eastern Illinois Softball at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m. (DH)
Eastern Illinois Men’s Tennis at Lindenwood, 11 a.m.
Sunday, April 16
College
Eastern Illinois Men’s Golf at Wright State Invite
Eastern Illinois Women’s Golf at Ohio Valley Conference Championship
Eastern Illinois Softball at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.
Eastern Illinois Baseball vs. Little Rock, 1 p.m.
Monday, April 17
Baseball
Teutopolis at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Newton at Mattoon, 4:30 p.m.
College
Eastern Illinois Men’s Golf at Wright State Invite
Eastern Illinois Women’s Golf at Ohio Valley Conference Championship
