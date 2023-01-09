Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

Tuesday, Jan. 10
Boys Basketball
Mattoon at Mahomet-Seymour, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Mattoon at Mahomet-Seymour, 6 p.m.
Charleston at Mount Zion, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Oakwood, Salt Fork, Lawrenceville at Mattoon, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Wrestling
Charleston at Champaign Central, 6 p.m.
College
Lake Land Men’s Basketball vs. John A. Logan, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 12
Boys Basketball
Charleston at Mount Zion, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Charleston at Champaign Central, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Charleston, Mattoon, Taylorville at Mount Zion, 6 p.m.
College
EIU Women’s Basketball vs. SIUE, 5 p.m.
EIU Men’s Basketball vs. SIUE, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13
Girls Basketball
Lincoln at Mattoon, 7:30 p.m.
Taylorville at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
College
EIU Swimming vs. Southern Indiana
Saturday, Jan. 14
Boys Basketball
Mattoon at Litchfield Tournament
Girls Basketball
Mattoon at Decatur MacArthur, 12:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Charleston at Normal University Invite, 9:30 a.m.
Mattoon at Mahomet-Seymour Invite, 9 a.m.
College
EIU Track & Field hosting EIU John Craft Indoor Invite
EIU Women’s Basketball vs. Little Rock, 1 p.m.
EIU Men’s Basketball vs. Little Rock, 3:30 p.m.
Lake Land Men’s Basketball at Southeastern Illinois, 7 p.m.
Lake Land Women’s Basketball vs. John Wood, 1 .m.
