Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Boys Basketball

Mattoon at Mahomet-Seymour, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Mattoon at Mahomet-Seymour, 6 p.m.

Charleston at Mount Zion, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Oakwood, Salt Fork, Lawrenceville at Mattoon, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Wrestling

Charleston at Champaign Central, 6 p.m.

College

Lake Land Men’s Basketball vs. John A. Logan, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Boys Basketball

Charleston at Mount Zion, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Charleston at Champaign Central, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Charleston, Mattoon, Taylorville at Mount Zion, 6 p.m.

College

EIU Women’s Basketball vs. SIUE, 5 p.m.

EIU Men’s Basketball vs. SIUE, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 13

Girls Basketball

Lincoln at Mattoon, 7:30 p.m.

Taylorville at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

College

EIU Swimming vs. Southern Indiana

Saturday, Jan. 14

Boys Basketball

Mattoon at Litchfield Tournament

Girls Basketball

Mattoon at Decatur MacArthur, 12:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Charleston at Normal University Invite, 9:30 a.m.

Mattoon at Mahomet-Seymour Invite, 9 a.m.

College

EIU Track & Field hosting EIU John Craft Indoor Invite

EIU Women’s Basketball vs. Little Rock, 1 p.m.

EIU Men’s Basketball vs. Little Rock, 3:30 p.m.

Lake Land Men’s Basketball at Southeastern Illinois, 7 p.m.

Lake Land Women’s Basketball vs. John Wood, 1 .m.

