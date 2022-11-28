 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Girls Basketball

Mount Zion at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

College

EIU Men’s Basketball vs. Northern Illinois, 7 p.m.

Lake Land Men’s Basketball vs. Wabash Valley, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 1

Boys Basketball

Mahomet-Seymour at Mattoon, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Zion at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Urbana at Charleston, 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2

Girls Basketball

Mattoon at Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

Charleston at Taylorville, 7:30 p.m.

College

Lake Land Women’s Basketball at Waubonsee, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Boys Basketball

Taylorville at Charleston, 2:30 p.m.

Lincoln at Mattoon, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Mattoon at Bethalto Civic Memorial Tournament, 9 a.m.

College

EIU Swimming vs. IUPUI, 11 a.m.

EIU Women’s Basketball vs. Northern Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

EIU Men’s Basketball vs. Blackburn, 6 p.m.

Lake Land Men’s Basketball at Kaskaskia, 3 p.m.

Lake Land Women’s Basketball at Morton, 2 p.m.

