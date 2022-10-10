Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 11
Cross Country
Mattoon, Charleston at Apollo Meet (Lake Land), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Mount Zion at Charleston, 6 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Mattoon at Effingham St. Anthony, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Taylorville at Mattoon, 7 p.m.
Effingham at Charleston, 7 p.m.
College
EIU Women’s Golf at Southern Illinois Fall Invite
Wednesday, Oct. 12
College
Lake Land Volleyball vs. Southwestern Illinois, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 13
Boys Soccer
Charleston at Mattoon, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Rantoul at Mattoon, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Lincoln, 7 p.m.
College
EIU Volleyball vs. UT Martin, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 14
Football
Mahomet-Seymour at Mattoon, 7 p.m.
Mount Zion at Charleston, 7 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Charleston, Mattoon at Class 1A Effingham St. Anthony Sectional
College
EIU Cross Country at Bradley “Pink” Classic, 3 p.m. (men), 3:45 p.m. (women)
EIU Volleyball vs. UT Martin, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Cross Country
Mattoon, Charleston at St. Anthony Invite, 9:30 a.m.
Girls Tennis
Charleston, Mattoon at Class 1A Effingham St. Anthony Sectional
Volleyball
Charleston at Linda Oxby Tournament (Albion Edwards County)
College
EIU Football vs. Lindenwood, 2 p.m.
EIU Men’s Soccer at Oral Roberts, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 16
College
EIU Women’s Soccer at Little Rock, 1 p.m.
