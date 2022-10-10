 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Cross Country

Mattoon, Charleston at Apollo Meet (Lake Land), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Mount Zion at Charleston, 6 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Mattoon at Effingham St. Anthony, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Taylorville at Mattoon, 7 p.m.

Effingham at Charleston, 7 p.m.

College

EIU Women’s Golf at Southern Illinois Fall Invite

Wednesday, Oct. 12

College

Lake Land Volleyball vs. Southwestern Illinois, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 13

Boys Soccer

Charleston at Mattoon, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Rantoul at Mattoon, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Lincoln, 7 p.m.

College

EIU Volleyball vs. UT Martin, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 14

Football

Mahomet-Seymour at Mattoon, 7 p.m.

Mount Zion at Charleston, 7 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Charleston, Mattoon at Class 1A Effingham St. Anthony Sectional

College

EIU Cross Country at Bradley “Pink” Classic, 3 p.m. (men), 3:45 p.m. (women)

EIU Volleyball vs. UT Martin, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Cross Country

Mattoon, Charleston at St. Anthony Invite, 9:30 a.m.

Girls Tennis

Charleston, Mattoon at Class 1A Effingham St. Anthony Sectional

Volleyball

Charleston at Linda Oxby Tournament (Albion Edwards County)

College

EIU Football vs. Lindenwood, 2 p.m.

EIU Men’s Soccer at Oral Roberts, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16

College

EIU Women’s Soccer at Little Rock, 1 p.m.

