Mattoon-Charleston schedule
Thursday, March 23
Softball
Charleston at Teutopolis, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Mattoon at Olney, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Charleston at Teutopolis, 4:30 p.m.
College
Lake Land Baseball vs. Olney Central, 3 p.m.
Lake Land Softball vs. Olney Central (DH), 2 p.m.
Friday, March 24
Baseball
Springfield Southeast at Mattoon, 4:30 p.m.
Newton at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Charleston at Triad Distance Carnival, 2 p.m. (boys and girls)
College
Eastern Illinois Men’s and Women’s Track & Field hosting EIU Big Blue Classic
Eastern Illinois Baseball at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
Saturday, March 25
Girls Soccer
Charleston at Centralia, 10 a.m.
Softball
Windsor/Stew-Stras at Mattoon, 11 a.m.
Charleston at Monticello (DH), 11 a.m.
Track & Field
Illinois Prep Top Times Indoor Meet at Illinois Wesleyan
College
Eastern Illinois Men’s and Women’s Track & Field hosting EIU Big Blue Classic
Eastern Illinois Men’s and Women’s Tennis vs. Lindenwood, 11 a.m. (women), 3 p.m. (men)
Eastern Illinois Softball vs. SIUE (DH), 1 p.m.
Eastern Illinois Baseball at UT Martin, 1 p.m.
Lake Land Baseball at Olney Central (DH), noon
Lake Land Softball at Frontier (DH), noon
Sunday, March 26
College
Eastern Illinois Softball vs. SIUE, 1 p.m.
