Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

Friday, Dec. 2
Girls Basketball
Mattoon at Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
Charleston at Taylorville, 7:30 p.m.
College
Lake Land Women’s Basketball at Waubonsee, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Boys Basketball
Taylorville at Charleston, 2:30 p.m.
Lincoln at Mattoon, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Mattoon at Bethalto Civic Memorial Tournament, 9 a.m.
College
EIU Swimming vs. IUPUI, 11 a.m.
EIU Women’s Basketball vs. Northern Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
EIU Men’s Basketball vs. Blackburn, 6 p.m.
Lake Land Men’s Basketball at Kaskaskia, 3 p.m.
Lake Land Women’s Basketball at Morton, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Boys Basketball
Mahomet Seymour at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Mattoon at Effingham, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Westville, Parke Heritage (Ind.) at Charleston, 5:30 p.m.
Olney Richland County at Mattoon, 6 p.m.
College
EIU Women’s Basketball vs. Bradley, 6 p.m.
