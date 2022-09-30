Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday, Oct. 1

Cross Country

Mattoon, Charleston at Peoria Invite (Detweiller), 9:30 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Mattoon Tournament, 8:30 a.m.

Lincoln at Mattoon, 1:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Mattoon, Charleston at Apollo Conference Tournament (Lincoln), 9 a.m.

College

Lake Land Volleyball at Parkland Tournament: vs. Kankakee, 3 p.m.; vs. Parkland, 5 p.m.

EIU Men’s Tennis hosting EIU Panther Hidden Dual

EIU Women’s Tennis at Illinois State Redbird Invite

EIU Cross Country at Louisville Classic

EIU MEn’s Soccer vs. Southern Indiana, 2 p.m.

EIU Volleyball vs. Little Rock, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 2

College

EIU Women’s Tennis at Illinois State Redbird Invite

Monday, Oct. 3

Cross Country

Charleston, Flora, Dieterich at Altamont, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Charleston at Danville, 6 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Casey-Westfield at Charleston, 4 p.m.

College

EIU Men’s Golf at Cleveland State Tom Tonitimonia Invite

Lake Land Volleyball at Kaskaskia, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Boys Soccer

Mahomet-Seymour at Mattoon, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Taylorville, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Lincoln at Mattoon, 7 p.m.

Taylorville at Charleston, 7 p.m.

College

EIU Men’s Golf at Cleveland State Tom Tonitimonia Invite

