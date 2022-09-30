Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

Saturday, Oct. 1
Cross Country
Mattoon, Charleston at Peoria Invite (Detweiller), 9:30 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Mattoon Tournament, 8:30 a.m.
Lincoln at Mattoon, 1:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Mattoon, Charleston at Apollo Conference Tournament (Lincoln), 9 a.m.
College
Lake Land Volleyball at Parkland Tournament: vs. Kankakee, 3 p.m.; vs. Parkland, 5 p.m.
EIU Men’s Tennis hosting EIU Panther Hidden Dual
EIU Women’s Tennis at Illinois State Redbird Invite
EIU Cross Country at Louisville Classic
EIU MEn’s Soccer vs. Southern Indiana, 2 p.m.
EIU Volleyball vs. Little Rock, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 2
College
EIU Women’s Tennis at Illinois State Redbird Invite
Monday, Oct. 3
Cross Country
Charleston, Flora, Dieterich at Altamont, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Charleston at Danville, 6 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Casey-Westfield at Charleston, 4 p.m.
College
EIU Men’s Golf at Cleveland State Tom Tonitimonia Invite
Lake Land Volleyball at Kaskaskia, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Boys Soccer
Mahomet-Seymour at Mattoon, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Taylorville, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Lincoln at Mattoon, 7 p.m.
Taylorville at Charleston, 7 p.m.
College
EIU Men’s Golf at Cleveland State Tom Tonitimonia Invite