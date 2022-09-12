 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Boys Soccer

Mattoon at Mahomet-Seymour, 6:30 p.m.

Taylorville at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

Mahomet-Seymour at Mattoon (Meadowview), 4 p.m. (girls)

Girls Tennis

Flora at Mattoon, 4 p.m.

Charleston at Robinson, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Mount Zion at Mattoon, 7 p.m.

Newton at Charleston, 6 p.m.

College

EIU Men’s Soccer at Dayton, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Golf

Champaign Central, Rantoul at Mattoon (Willow Pond), 4 p.m. (boys)

Marshall, Champaign St. Thomas More at Charleston, 4 p.m. (boys)

Girls Tennis

Champaign Centennial at Mattoon, 4 p.m.

College

Lake Land Volleyball at Southeastern Illinois, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Golf

Tuscola at Charleston, 4 p.m. (girls)

Boys Soccer

Mattoon at Taylorville, 4:30 p.m.

Charleston at Effingham, 6 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Mahomet-Seymour at Mattoon, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Mattoon at Taylorville, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Effingham, 7 p.m.

