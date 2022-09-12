Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

Tuesday, Sept. 13
Boys Soccer
Mattoon at Mahomet-Seymour, 6:30 p.m.
Taylorville at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
Mahomet-Seymour at Mattoon (Meadowview), 4 p.m. (girls)
Girls Tennis
Charleston at Robinson, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Mount Zion at Mattoon, 7 p.m.
Newton at Charleston, 6 p.m.
College
EIU Men’s Soccer at Dayton, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Golf
Champaign Central, Rantoul at Mattoon (Willow Pond), 4 p.m. (boys)
Marshall, Champaign St. Thomas More at Charleston, 4 p.m. (boys)
Girls Tennis
Champaign Centennial at Mattoon, 4 p.m.
College
Lake Land Volleyball at Southeastern Illinois, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Golf
Tuscola at Charleston, 4 p.m. (girls)
Boys Soccer
Mattoon at Taylorville, 4:30 p.m.
Charleston at Effingham, 6 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Mahomet-Seymour at Mattoon, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Mattoon at Taylorville, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Effingham, 7 p.m.
