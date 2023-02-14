Wednesday, Feb. 15
College
Lake Land Men’s Basketball at John A. Logan, 7 p.m.
Lake Land Women’s Basketball at Illinois Central, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Boys Basketball
Charleston at Mattoon, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Mattoon IHSA State Meet in Champaign
College
EIU Women’s Basketball at Southeast Missouri, 5 p.m.
EIU Men’s Basketball at Southeast Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17
Girls Basketball
Class 3A Mattoon Regional Championship
Mattoon vs. Effingham, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Mattoon at IHSA State Meet in Champaign
College
EIU Track & Field hosting EIU Friday Night Indoor Meet
EIU Baseball at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
Boys Basketball
Class 3A Decatur Eisenhower Regional
Mattoon vs. Decatur Eisenhower, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Mattoon at IHSA State Meet in Champaign
College
EIU Baseball at Florida A&M, 1 p.m.
EIU Women’s Basketball at Little Rock 1 p.m.
EIU Men’s Basketball at Little Rock, 3:30 p.m.
Lake Land Women’s Basketball vs. Spoon River, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 19
College
EIU Baseball at Florida A&M, 1 p.m.
