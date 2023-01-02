Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

Tuesday, Jan. 3
Boys Basketball
Mattoon at Pana, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Wrestling
Olney Richland County at Charleston, 6 p.m.
College
Lake Land Men’s Basketball at Illinois Central College, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 5
Girls Basketball
Teutopolis at Mattoon, 7:30 p.m.
College
EIU Women’s Basketball at Tennessee Tech, 5:30 p.m.
EIU Men’s Basketball at Tennessee Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 6
Boys Basketball
Mattoon at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
College
Lake Land Women’s Basketball vs. Montgomery at Palm Beach State Tournament, 10 a.m.
Saturday, Jan. 7
Girls Basketball
Charleston at Mattoon, 11:30 a.m.
College
EIU Swimming at Lewis, noon
EIU Women’s Basketball at Morehead State, 1 p.m.
EIU Men’s Basketball at Morehead State, 3 p.m.
Lake Land Women’s Basketball vs. Catawba Valley at Palm Beach State Tournament, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 8
College
Lake Land Women’s Basketball vs. Palm Beach State at Palm Beach State Tournament, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Boys Basketball
Mattoon at Mahomet-Seymour, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Mattoon at Mahomet-Seymour, 6 p.m.
Charleston at Mount Zion, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Oakwood, Salt Fork, Lawrenceville at Mattoon, 6 p.m.
