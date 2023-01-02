 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Upcoming Mattoon-Charleston high school and college sports schedule

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Boys Basketball

Mattoon at Pana, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Wrestling

Olney Richland County at Charleston, 6 p.m.

College

Lake Land Men’s Basketball at Illinois Central College, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Girls Basketball

Teutopolis at Mattoon, 7:30 p.m.

College

EIU Women’s Basketball at Tennessee Tech, 5:30 p.m.

EIU Men’s Basketball at Tennessee Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 6

Boys Basketball

Mattoon at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

College

Lake Land Women’s Basketball vs. Montgomery at Palm Beach State Tournament, 10 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Girls Basketball

Charleston at Mattoon, 11:30 a.m.

College

EIU Swimming at Lewis, noon

EIU Women’s Basketball at Morehead State, 1 p.m.

EIU Men’s Basketball at Morehead State, 3 p.m.

Lake Land Women’s Basketball vs. Catawba Valley at Palm Beach State Tournament, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 8

College

Lake Land Women’s Basketball vs. Palm Beach State at Palm Beach State Tournament, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Boys Basketball

Mattoon at Mahomet-Seymour, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Mattoon at Mahomet-Seymour, 6 p.m.

Charleston at Mount Zion, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Oakwood, Salt Fork, Lawrenceville at Mattoon, 6 p.m.

