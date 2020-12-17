Charleston volleyball's Katarina Blase signs letter of intent to play at Parkland College

"Since I joined Prime Time, Coach Andrews has really fixed some of the things that I do wrong and he always lets me know what I need to fix and and how to fix it so I can do it correctly," she said. "It has been really nice having him there to help me out and get better."

The COVID-19 pandemic limited Blase's ability to take on-campus visits during her recruiting process and she wasn't able to see Parkland's team in action this season before signing because of the modified schedule that pushed the start of play to late January.

"(Katarina) was able to only go on two college visits because of the pandemic and it made it hard in trying to make a decision I think," Blase's mother Nichole Woodall said. "She made the decision of Parkland without going and watching Parkland play but luckily I had taken her to a game the year before so she got an idea from that. When we visited, there were no students on campus so it's hard to get an idea what campus life was like."

The unusual process had Blase uncertain until getting on Parkland's campus.