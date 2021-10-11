 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blank check: Pleasant Plains writes off Maroa-Forsyth 2-0

  • 0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Pleasant Plains blank Maroa-Forsyth 2-0 for an Illinois girls volleyball victory on October 11.

In recent action on October 4, Pleasant Plains faced off against Decatur St Teresa and Maroa-Forsyth took on Riverton on October 5 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Auburn baffles New Berlin 2-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Auburn on Wednesday as it blanked New Berlin 2-0 in an Illinois girls volleyball matchup on October 6.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News