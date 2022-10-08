Bloomington earns solid win over Mt. Zion 2-1

Bloomington put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Mt. Zion in a 2-1 decision on October 8 in Illinois girls high school volleyball action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.