Boxed in: Pleasant Plains' defense bottles Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central's attack 2-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Pleasant Plains blank Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 2-0 at Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central on October 19 in Illinois girls high school volleyball action.
Recently on October 11 , Pleasant Plains squared up on Maroa-Forsyth in a volleyball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
