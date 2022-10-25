Boxed in: Pleasant Plains' defense bottles Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's attack 2-0

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Pleasant Plains stopped Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin to the tune of a 2-0 shutout in Illinois girls volleyball action on October 25.
Recently on October 19, Pleasant Plains squared off with Springfield Lutheran in a volleyball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.