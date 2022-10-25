Champaign Central blanks Bloomington in shutout performance 2-0

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Champaign Central's defense was a brick wall that stopped Bloomington cold, resulting in a 2-0 victory on October 25 in Illinois girls high school volleyball action.

The last time Champaign Central and Bloomington played in a 2-0 game on October 26, 2021. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

